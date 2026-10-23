SR to run express special trains to clear Deepavali rush; bookings open from October 23

CHENNAI: To manage the heavy rush of passengers during the upcoming Deepavali festival season, the Southern Railway has announced the operation of express special trains between Thiruvananthapuram North and Hazrat Nizamuddin.
Bookings for these special festival services will open at 8 am on Friday (October 23).
The train will pass through Tamil Nadu, stopping at Podanur, Tirupur, Erode, Salem, Jolarpettai, and Katpadi, the Southern Railway said in an official statement.
According to the press release, Train No. 06073, Thiruvananthapuram North – Hazrat Nizamuddin Express Special, will depart from Thiruvananthapuram North at 2 pm on Mondays, November 2, 9, and 16. It will reach Hazrat Nizamuddin at 11.50 pm on the third day of its journey.
In the return direction, Train No. 06074 Hazrat Nizamuddin – Thiruvananthapuram North Express Special will leave Hazrat Nizamuddin at 5.45 pm on November 5, 12, and 19. It will arrive at Thiruvananthapuram North at 4.30 pm on the third day.