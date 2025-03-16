SR threat email: Sender traced and arrested in Andhra

CHENNAI: The man who had sent a threat email to a Southern Railway official claiming three major train accidents were set to take place was traced to his hideout in Andhra Pradesh by the Government Railway Police (GRP) and was arrested.

The investigation revealed that the man had imagined executing his plan of negotiating with railway officials to offer him money for further information on his bogus threat to settle his debts. The arrested person was identified as Jayaram, a billing section staff member at a shopping mall in Kadapa.

On Friday (March 14) evening, he sent an email to the Southern Railway’s Controller of Stores (CoS), warning of three imminent train accidents in Chennai.

In his email, he claimed that an eight-member team had already set the plan in motion. He even attached a video of a train accident and threatened severe repercussions if his message was ignored.

Contrary to his expectations of railway officials negotiating with him, they alerted the police, who traced him and arrested him on Saturday night.

He would be brought to the city where he would be produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.