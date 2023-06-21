SR stresses on safety at level crossings

MADURAI: Southern Railway’s Madurai Division recently observed International Level Crossing Awareness Day (ILCAD), which falls on June 15. The railways stressed upon the need for safe practices at the level crossing on the occasion.

Various awareness roadshows, public counselling were conducted as part of the awareness programme. Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) P Ananth flagged off the road show from the DRM’s office on Sunday.

Public were advised on safety precautions to be taken at the level crossing gates. Notices were distributed at public gatherings to raise consciousness on safety issues while crossing railway tracks. Level crossing gates, bus stops, petrol pumps and RTO offices were covered under the programme.

Increasing incidents of public vehicles hitting on level crossing gates is a matter of concern to all including railways, sources pointed out. “Negligence of rules on part of the road vehicle drivers and the last minute rush to pass through a closing gate were found to be major reasons for such incidents,” the DRM said.

Additional Divisional Railway Manager T Ramesh Babu, Senior Divisional Safety Officer Mohaidheen Pitchai and other officers were present during the occasion.