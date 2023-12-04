SR simplifies procedures to approve packaged goods for catering booths

CHENNAI: Southern Railway simplifies the procedure for approving packaged goods to be sold in catering booths at railway stations with a focus on ‘Ease of Doing Business’ to simplify the certification process for its Packaged Drinking Water (PDW) and Proprietary Article Depot (PAD) items, which are offered at its stationary stalls located throughout train stations.

Products under the PAD brand are packaged edibles with branding, such as cakes, biscuits, and chocolates, that are offered for sale at stationary food stands in train stations.

The catering stalls in the railway stations can only sell goods that are approved by the railway administration and that are on approved lists.

The Expression of Interest (EoI) and tender processes were used to approve manufacturers and franchisees of these products, which limited their eligibility and caused delays.

To encourage a more dynamic and approachable business climate, manufacturers and franchisees wishing to sell their goods in railway catering units can now apply for permission on a walk-in basis at any time of the year. Application forms are available at www.sr.indianrailways.gov.in.

Form duly filled up along with the required documents and payment of stipulated fees can be submitted in the office of Chief Commercial Manager/Passenger Servi and Catering, Southern Railway, Chennai.

Increase in freight earnings recorded

With 26.082 million tonnes (MT) of commodities loaded during the current financial year 2023–24 until November 2023, SR recorded Originating Freight Earnings of Rs 2,319.255 crore. The earnings for the same period in the previous FY 2022–2023 was higher by Rs 16.52 crore.

The total amount of freight loaded from April to November 2023 (FY 2023–24) was 26.082 million tonnes, which represents a 5.25 per cent increase over the same period in FY 2022–2023 data.

The SR also recorded 3.289 MT of goods loading in November 2023 — the largest in last twelve months.

Earnings of Rs 291 crore in November 2023 was also the biggest seen in the previous ten years.