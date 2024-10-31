SR Madurai division celebrates Sardar Patel with unity pledge

MADURAI: ‘Rashtriya Ekta Diwas’ to mark the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel was observed in Madurai division of Southern railway on Wednesday with a ‘Unity Pledge and Unity Run’. Divisional Railway Manager Sharad Srivastava administered the Unity pledge to officers and staff.

The programme was attended by LN Rao, Additional Divisional Railway Manager, K Hari Kumar, Chief Project Manager, Gati Shakti, T Sankaran, Divisional Personnel Officer, and other branch officers along with supervisors, staff members and students from railway higher secondary school, Madurai.

The ‘Run for Unity’ was flagged off by the DRM at his office premises. The run proceeded to the ‘Red Field Ground’ at the Railway Colony and returned to the starting point. Sports trainees and Railway Protection Force personnel also participated in the run.