Sr citizen waiting at grievance day meet dies at Collectorate

TIRUCHY: A senior citizen, while waiting to submit a petition seeking solution to his grievance, swooned and died at the Tiruchy Collectorate on Monday.

Initial investigation revea led that he died of a massive cardiac arrest. S Swaminathan (63), a resident of Ranganatha puram North Street in Thuraiyur, came to Tiruchy Collectorate to submit a petition during the weekly grievances redressal meeting that was chaired by the Collector M Pradeep Kumar.

While he was waiting to get his petition registered prior to meeting the Collector, he fell down and fainted. Soon the police, who were on duty at the Collectorate, rescued and rushed him to the Tiruchy government hospital. However, the doctors, who checked, declared him dead.

Subsequently, the court police registered a case and commenced an investigation. Initial investigations revealed that Swaminathan had a massive cardiac arrest.

The police are also inquiring about the petition he had brought to submit to the Collector. The body was handed over to his family members after post-mortem.