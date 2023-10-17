SR Chennai division collects highest revenue of Rs 21 cr through ticket-checking

CHENNAI: The Chennai division of Southern Railway (SR) collected Rs 21.92 crore revenue through ticket-checking, which is the highest among the six divisions of SR.

Overall, SR has collected Rs 57.48 crore between April and October 15.

As per SR press note, after Chennai division, Salem recorded a revenue of Rs 8.15 crore, followed by Madurai with Rs 5.41 crore and Tiruchy with Rs 4.90 crore.

SR has been conducting ambush checks (to prevent the misuse of alarm chain), fortress checks (to monitor passenger entry and exit through authorised gates), and cross-country checks (performed by the zonal headquarters squad).

Intensive ticket-checking drives were conducted by the flying squad at Chennai Central Station, Perambur, Erode, Coimbatore Junction, and Ernakulam junction.

“On Oct 15, the flying squad here recorded the highest ever single-day earnings of Rs 22.7 lakh. The squad of 31 ticket-checking staff registered 3,508 cases of ticketless and irregular travel on Sunday,” the note added.