SR cancels last EMU between Chennai Beach & Tambaram for two weeks

CHENNAI: EMUs operated between Chennai Beach and Tambaram around the stroke of midnight would be fully cancelled owing to ongoing engineering works permitted in Chennai Egmore- Villupuram section at Tambaram Yard from September 19 to October 3, 2023.

Train no 40149 Chennai Beach–Tambaram EMU local leaving Chennai Beach at 23:59 hrs and train no 40150 Tambaram-Chennai Beach EMU local leaving Tambaram at 23:40 hrs will be fully cancelled from September 19 to October 3, 2023..

Train no 40419 Chennai Beach–Tambaram EMU local leaving Chennai Beach at 23:59 hrs and train no 40420 Tambaram-Chennai Beach EMU local leaving Tambaram at 23:35 hrs will be fully cancelled from September 24 to October 1, a statement issued by Southern Railway said.

Normal running

Due to non-availability of line block between Aluva and Kalamasseri in Thiruvananthapuram Division, train no 16127 Chennai Egmore–Guruvayur Express leaving Chennai Egmore at 09.45 hrs on September 25 will run as per normal schedule (Earlier notified Partial Cancellation/Short Termination stands cancelled).