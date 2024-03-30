SR announces special trains to manage weekend rush from Chennai-Coimbatore

CHENNAI: Southern Railway on Saturday announced special trains to avoid rush of passengers during holidays.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, these trains will be operational to Coimbatore - Chennai Central-Coimbatore.

Train No.06550 Superfast special will leave from Coimbatore at 21:30 hrs on Sunday and reach Dr MGR Chennai Central at 8:30 hrs on the next day (Monday).

It is also reported that this train will have an extra stoppage at Perambur.

Super fast train No.06049 will depart from Chennai central at 10:20 hrs on 1 April and reach Coimbatore railway at 20:25 hrs on the same day, the press release added.