SR announces special trains between Tambaram and Tiruchy; check details here

CHENNAI: Special trains will be operated between Tiruchy and Tambaram to clear extra rush of passengers during Pongal Festival.

Train No. 06190 Tiruchchirappalli – Tambaram JanShatabdi Superfast Special will leave Tiruchchirappalli at 05.35 am on 04, 05, 10, 11, 12, 13, 17, 18 & 19 January, and reach Tambaram at 12.30 pm the same day (9 Services).

In return direction Train No. 06191 Tambaram - Tiruchchirappalli Jan Shatabdi Superfast Special will leave Tambaram at 3.30 pm on 04, 05, 10, 11, 12, 13, 17, 18 & 19 January, and reach Tiruchy at 11.35 pm the same day (9 Services).

Advance reservation for the trains comprising two AC Chair Cars, 1 Chair Cars and two Luggage cum Brake Vans cum Chair Cars is open, a release issued by Southern Railway said.