SR announces special MEMU trains for Karthigai Deepam festival; check details here

CHENNAI: Special trains have been announced by the Southern Railway for Karthigai Deepam.

In order to accommodate the extra rush of passengers, MEMU Express specials have been announced.

This MEMU Express special will run between Villupuram Junction to Tiruvannamalai.

This special service will run on 12, 13, 14 and 15 December (Thursday- Sunday), starting from Villupuram junction at 9.15 pm and will reach Tiruvannamalai at 10.45 pm.

The MEMU in return direction will run on 13, 14, 15 and 16 December (Friday- Monday), starting from Tiruvannamalai on 03.30 am and reaches Villupuram junction at 05.00 am.

The special MEMU express will have 8 cars and will have stops at Venkatesapuram, Mambalapattu, Ayandur, Tirukoilur, Adichchanur, Andampallam, Tandarai.