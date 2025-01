SR announces revised timings of Thiruvananthapuram North (Kochuveli) – Tambaram express special; check details

CHENNAI: Southern Railway on Thursday announced a revision in the timings of train no. 06036 Thiruvananthapuram North (Kochuveli) – Tambaram express special.

The revised timings are effective immediately and are detailed below:

- Thiruvananthapuram North (Kochuveli): Departure 3:25 pm on Sunday.

- Kollam: Arrival 4:30 pm, Departure 4:35 pm on Sunday.

- Kundara: Arrival 4:58 pm, Departure 5:00 pm on Sunday.

- Kottarakkara: Arrival 5:12 pm, Departure 5:14 pm on Sunday.

- Avaneeswaram: Arrival 5:24 pm, Departure 5:25 pm on Sunday.

- Punalur: Arrival 5:40 pm, Departure 5:45 pm on Sunday.

- Tenmala: Arrival 6:23 pm, Departure 6:25 pm on Sunday.

- Sengottai: Arrival 7:55 pm, Departure 8:05 pm on Sunday.

- Tenkasi: Arrival 8:23 pm, Departure 8:25 pm on Sunday.

- Kadayanallur: Arrival 8:38 pm, Departure 8:40 pm on Sunday.

- Pamba Kovil Shandy: Arrival 8:52 pm, Departure 8:54 pm on Sunday.

- Sankarankovil: Arrival 9:03 pm, Departure 9:05 pm on Sunday.

- Rajapalayam: Arrival 9:28 pm, Departure 9:30 pm on Sunday.

- Srivilliputhur: Arrival 9:43 pm, Departure 9:45 pm on Sunday.

- Sivakasi: Arrival 9:51 pm, Departure 9:57 pm on Sunday.

- Virudhunagar: Arrival 10:22 pm, Departure 10:25 pm on Sunday.

- Madurai: Arrival 11:25 pm, Departure 11:30 pm on Sunday.

- Dindigul: Arrival 12:57 am, Departure 1:00 am on Sunday.

- Tiruchchirappalli: Arrival 1:57 am, Departure 2:00 am on Sunday.

- Srirangam: Arrival 2:47 am, Departure 2:50 am on Sunday.

- Ariyalur: Arrival 3:33 am, Departure 3:35 am on Sunday.

- Vriddhachalam: Arrival 4:10 am, Departure 4:12 am on Sunday.

- Villupuram: Arrival 4:45 am, Departure 4:50 am on Sunday.

- Melmaruvathur: Arrival 5:45 am, Departure 5:50 am on Sunday.

- Chengalpattu: Arrival 6:23 am, Departure 6:25 am on Sunday.

- Tambaram: Arrival 7:40 am on Monday.