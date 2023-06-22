SR announces operation of 22 special unreserved trains: Check details here

CHENNAI: Southern Railway (SR) on Thursday announced the operation of unreserved special trains between Tambaram and Sambalpur to clear extra rush of passengers.

Train no 06075 Tambaram – Sambalpur Unreserved Special will leave Tambaram at 22.00 hrs on June 22 (Thursday) and reach Sambalpur at 23.30 hrs the following day.

Train no 06076 Sambalpur – Chennai Beach Unreserved Special Train will leave Sambalpur at 05.00 hrs on June 24 (Saturday) and reach Chennai Beach at 07.00 hrs the following day.

The train run from Tambaram via Chennai Egmore and Chennai Beach stations would consist of 13 General Second Class coaches, three chair cars and a second class Divyangjan friendly coach, a statement issued by SR said.

Trains cancelled

Southern Railway has also cancelled two pairs of trains bound for Howrah and Santragachi due to restoration work at Bahanaga Bazar in Odisha.

Train no 22817 Howrah – Mysuru Superfast Express (via Katpadi, Jolarpettai) leaving Howrah at 16.15 hrs and train no 22807 Santragachi – Dr MGR Chennai Central AC Superfast Express leaving Santragachi at 18.00 hrs on June 23 would be fully cancelled.

Train no 22818 Mysuru – Howrah Superfast Express (via Jolarpettai, Katpadi) leaving Mysuru at 23.45 hrs and 22808 Dr MGR Chennai Central – Santragachi AC Superfast Express leaving Dr MGR Chennai Central at 08.10 hrs on June 25 would be fully cancelled, another statement from SR said.