SR announces one-way special train between Mandapam and Chennai

CHENNAI: A one way special train would be operated between Mandapam- Chennai to clear the extra rush of passengers during Pongal, said a Southern Railway statement.

Train no 06048 Mandapam - Chennai Egmore one way special will leave Mandapam at 10.00 pm on January 19 (Sunday) and reach Chennai Egmore at 11.30 am, the next day (one service).

Coach composition will be of three AC three tier coaches, nine sleeper class coaches, four general second class coaches & two luggage cum brake vans.

The train will have stoppages at Ramanathapuram, Pudukkottai, Tiruchirapalli Junction, Cuddalore Junction, Tambaram and Mambalam. Bookings for the special train are open, added the statement.