SR announces more Deepavali special trains, revision in timings; check details here

CHENNAI: Southern Railway has announced two more special trains in view of additional passengers during Deepavali. Additionally, revision in timings of two special trains has also been announced.

1. Train No 06003 Tirunelveli – Tambaram Weekly festival special will leave Tirunelveli at 4 pm on November 3 (Sunday) and reach Tambaram at 4.10 am, the next day (one service).

2. In the return direction, train no 06004 Tambaram – Tirunelveli festival special will leave Tambaram at 2.30 pm on November 4 (Monday) and reach Tirunelveli at 5.15 am, the next day (one service). Coach composition will be of one AC two-tier coach, two AC three-tier coaches, 10 sleeper class coaches, three general second class coaches & two second class coaches (disabled-friendly). Advance reservation for the special trains are open.

Revision of timings:

1. The timings of train no 06040 SMVT Bengaluru – Thiruvananthapuram North (Kochuveli) Antyodaya special are revised thus: Thrissur (arrival/departure) at 11.27/11.30 pm, Aluva (a/d) at 12.20/12.22 am, Ernakulam Town (a/d) at 12.40/12.45 am, Kottayam (a/d) at 01.37/01.40 am, Tiruvalla (a/d) at 02.03/02.04 am, Chengannur (a/d) at 02.13/02.15 am, and Kayankulam (a/d) at 02.33/02.35 am, said a Southern Railway statement.

2. Train No 01463 Lokmanya Tilak Terminus – Kochuveli (Thiruvananthapuram North) weekly festival special will leave Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 4 pm on October 24 and 31, November 7 and 14 (Thursdays), and reach Kochuveli (Thiruvananthapuram North) at 10.45 pm, the next day (four services). The train will arrive at Mookambika Road Byndoor (H) at 6.30 am and depart from there at 6.32 am, and arrive at Calicut at 1.12 am and leave from there at 1.15 am, added the statement.