SR announces Deepavali special trains on Coimbatore-Barauni route, extra stoppages for Tiruchy Tambaram Express

CHENNAI: A pair of special trains would be operated between Coimbatore and Barauni (Bihar) given the additional passengers during Deepavali and Chhath festivals while additional stoppages have been provided for the Tiruchirappalli Tambaram Special Express, said a Southern Railway statement.

Train No 06055 Coimbatore – Barauni festival special will leave Coimbatore at 11.50 am on October 26, November 2, 9 and 16 (Saturdays) and reach Barauni at 2.30 pm, the third day (four services).

In the return direction, train No 06056 Barauni – Coimbatore festival special will leave Barauni at 11.45 pm on October 29, November 5,12 and 19 (Tuesdays) and reach Coimbatore at 3.45 am, the fourth day (four services).

Coach composition will be of six AC three-tier coaches, eight sleeper class coaches, one general second class coach, one second class coach (disabled-friendly) and one luggage cum brake van. The train will have stoppages at Salem, Jolarpettai and Perambur. Advance reservation for the special train is open from Southern Railway end.

The Tiruchirappalli Tambaram Special Express (nos 06190/06191) will be provided with additional stoppages at Papanasam & Panruti stations from October 24 onwards.

The train coming from Tiruchirappalli will stop at Papanasam at 6.46 am and leave from there at 6.47 am. It will arrive at Panruti at 9.14 am and depart from there at 9.15 am. In the return direction, when coming from Tambaram, the train will stop at Panruti at 6.12 pm and leave at 6.13 pm, while it will halt at Papanasam at 9.31 am and depart from there at 9.32 pm, added the statement.