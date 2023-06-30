SR announces cancellation of 4 express trains op to B'luru from TN

CHENNAI: Southern Railway (SR) has announced cancellation of four express trains operated to Bengaluru from Tamil Nadu owing to fixed time corridor blocks for maintenance of assets for the month of July 2023 in Chennai Division.

Train no 06411 Jolarpettai - Erode Express Special leaving Jolarpettai at 15.10hrs, train no 06412 Erode Jn. – Jolarpettai Express Special leaving Erode at 06. 25 hrs on July 3, train no 06551 KSR Bengaluru – Jolarpettai MEMU Passenger Special leaving KSR Bengaluru at 08.45 hrs and train no 06552 Jolarpettai – KSR Bengaluru MEMU Passenger Special leaving Jolarpettai at 14.00 hrs on July 3 and 4 would be fully cancelled, a statement issued by SR said.

Revised timings

SR has also revised the timings of train no 16823 Chennai Egmore – Kollam Ananthapuri Express from July 7 owing to speed enhancement in Kovilappati – Kollam section. T

rain no 16823 departing from Chennai Egmore at 20.10hrs would reach Tirunelveli and Nagercoil Town at 6.30hrs and 8.07hrs, respectively, instead of earlier 6.45hrs and 8.37hrs the following day following speech enhancement, another statement from SR said.