SR allots Rs 129 crore for two lines between Villivakkam, Ambattur

The tender covers the construction of two additional broad-gauge lines between Villivakkam and Ambattur with civil engineering works, signalling and telecommunication systems, overhead electrification, electrical installations and utility shifting. The work will be executed under the Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) model and has been assigned a completion period of 730 days.

The proposed fifth and sixth lines run parallel to the existing up and down fast and slow lines, effectively creating a six-track corridor on the section. The plans indicate that the additional tracks will pass through Villivakkam and Korattur before reaching Ambattur.

The project also involves substantial remodelling of railway infrastructure at Villivakkam station. The plans show new track connections, crossovers, signalling alterations, a proposed electronic interlocking cabin, track machine siding arrangements and associated yard modifications required for integration of the additional lines into the existing network.

Several railway structures along the route are also slated for modification. These include extensions to existing road underbridges, minor bridges, retaining walls and pedestrian facilities to accommodate the additional tracks. Signalling and overhead equipment along the corridor will also be reconfigured as part of the works.

The project is estimated to cost Rs 129.04 crore, with over Rs 122 crore earmarked for the core railway infrastructure works. Additional allocations have been made towards utility shifting and unforeseen civil, signalling and electrical works.