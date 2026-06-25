Spurned man attacks girl with sickle in Tiruchy

TIRUCHY: A woman sustained multiple severe injuries after she was attacked by her former lover, who was angered by her plans to marry another man in Tiruchy on Thursday.
Sources said R Baskar (23) from Somarasampettai in Tiruchy had an affair with a 20-year-old woman from the neighbouring village for more than two years. The duo were from a separate community, and the girl’s parents had almost fixed her marriage elsewhere.
On learning about her marriage, Baskar went to her house, took a sickle and attacked her, inflicting severe cut injuries on her head, hands and shoulders and escaped from the spot. Neighbours rushed her to the GH.
Somarasampettai police registered a case and arrested Baskar on Wednesday.