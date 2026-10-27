Sprouting paddy: Minister Vinoth warns action

Official sources revealed that nearly 4.50 lakh MT of paddy had been stored in open yards at the Patteeswaram facility in Thanjavur district. More than half of this crucial grain reserve was completely soaked in recent monsoon spells because site personnel failed to cover the bags with tarpaulins. On Monday, soaked paddy began germinating directly inside the sacks, sparking outrage among local farmers who alerted high-level officials.

Taking immediate note of the situation, the Minister inspected the centre, verified the damage, and pulled up personnel for blatant laxity. He instructed Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation (TNCSC) divisional managers to launch an immediate inquiry and initiate formal action against the errant staff.