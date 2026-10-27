Sprouting paddy: Minister Vinoth warns action

TIRUCHY: In a crackdown on administrative neglect, Agriculture Minister R Vinoth inspected a Direct Procurement Centre (DPC) at Patteeswaram near Kumbakonam on Monday following reports of procured paddy sprouting in the open, and warned of stern disciplinary action against irresponsible officials and field staff.
Official sources revealed that nearly 4.50 lakh MT of paddy had been stored in open yards at the Patteeswaram facility in Thanjavur district. More than half of this crucial grain reserve was completely soaked in recent monsoon spells because site personnel failed to cover the bags with tarpaulins. On Monday, soaked paddy began germinating directly inside the sacks, sparking outrage among local farmers who alerted high-level officials.
Taking immediate note of the situation, the Minister inspected the centre, verified the damage, and pulled up personnel for blatant laxity. He instructed Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation (TNCSC) divisional managers to launch an immediate inquiry and initiate formal action against the errant staff.
Addressing reporters at the site, the Minister reiterated that clear instructions had been issued to procurement agencies well before the monsoon to safeguard grain stocks. "Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay has issued explicit orders to protect farmers from any hardship, and the entire government mechanism is monitoring operations," he said.
He added that transport of stored grain would resume once the rains recede, emphasizing that DPC in-charges hold direct responsibility for crop safety until then. "Any damage to government-procured grain will lead to strict accountability and recovery from the staff concerned," Vinoth warned.