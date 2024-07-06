Sprawling eco-park to come up in Ooty Race Course land

CHENNAI: A sprawling eco-park may soon come up on the famed Ooty Race Course in the Nilgiris.

It has been proposed with the revenue department authorities on Friday taking possession of the Race Course land following a court directive as the Madras Race Club (MCC) that leased the 52.34 acres had failed to pay arrears totaling Rs 822 crores to the government.

The MRC, which leased the land located in the heart of Ooty town to hold horse races since 1879 had paid the lease amount till 2001.

“But thereafter, the club failed to pay the lease and owed Rs 822 crore to the government. The Madras High Court issued an order on 21 June, this year to the revenue department to take over the land, if the club failed to pay the lease,” said S Maharaj, Revenue Divisional Officer, who led a team of authorities to seal the facility.

He said that an eco-park will be developed in the 52.34 acres retrieved from MCC.

An official with the horticulture department said that the land has been handed over to the horticulture department and works have already begun to establish an eco-park.