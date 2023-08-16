Spot admission from Aug 21 in TN arts colleges due to availability of seats

CHENNAI: As there are more Under Graduate (UG) seats available in the government Arts and Science colleges in Tamil Nadu, spot admissions for the students will be conducted from August 21.

A release from Higher Education Department said here on Wednesday that at present a total of 164 government Arts and Science colleges were functioning across the State with 1.11 lakh seats were available in the institutions for various courses.

The online admission for UG started from May 29 to July end and the provisional allotment were given to 1.04 lakh students. The circular said that therefore, little over 9,000 seats were still available in various government Arts and Science colleges.

The release further said that students could get the details of vacancy seats at www.tngasa.in.