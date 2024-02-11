Sportspersons are national assets, says Guv Ravi

TIRUCHY: When sportspersons win in international competitions every State competes with each other in announcing prize money for several crores of rupees, but no one talks about developing sports infrastructure in their regions. This attitude should change, said Governor RN Ravi here on Saturday.

Presiding over the valediction of the International Congress on Renaissance in Sports Strategies, Challenges and Choices at National College, Governor Ravi said, there was a time when the country could not win a single medal in international sports events, but the time has changed, and the tally is also witnessing steady rise in recent times.

“Sportspersons are making the country proud and, hence, they should be celebrated as national assets,” he said.

“The country has to create a conducive environment for sports and parents should encourage their children who opt for sports as their career. Sport is a dignified career and that should be accepted by the parents”, he said.

He added that, during those days sportspersons won one or two medals and the states one after the other competed in announcing prize money for several crores to the sports person but no State government had thought of developing sports infrastructure in their respective state.

Informing that the ‘Fit India Movement’ declared by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made a conscience about the healthy young people in the country, the Governor said that it was a proven fact that sports was not only a national pride, but also about the wellbeing of an individual.

Meanwhile, Ravi said that sport has been emerging as a multi-disciplinary sector and the country has been seriously thinking to create an all-round development of this discipline. He asked the administrators to spot the talents from every nook and corner and it is the time for the policy makers to give space for these people, added the Governor.