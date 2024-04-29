Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu organises summer coaching camps for school students

CHENNAI: To encourage the growing interest in sports among the students and to give the students an opportunity to play in developed sports facilities in Chennai and other districts, the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT) has organised the summer coaching camps across the state.

Starting from Monday, April 29, summer coaching camps will be held till May 13.

"SDAT conducts summer coaching camps every year for the students (Under 18) in selected sports in all district capitals and state-of-the-art stadiums in Chennai with the trainers. In this camp, the SDAT is providing scientific coaching, refreshments, certificates of coaching and uniforms. Now, the fee has been regularised and fixed as Rs 500 for all sports in Chennai and Rs 200 for other districts, " a release from SDAT read.