Spl trains extended for Pournami Girivalam festival at Tiruvannamalai: Check details

CHENNAI: Southern Railway (SR) on Wednesday, announced two MEMU special trains will be extended up to Tiruvannamalai in view of the Pournami Girivalam festival at Tiruvannamalai.

The trains will run as MEMU special trains between Chennai Beach - Vellore Cantonment –Tiruvannamalai – Chennai Beach, a Southern Railway press release said.

Train No: 06033, Chennai Beach – Vellore Cant. - Tiruvannamalai MEMU special train will leave Chennai Beach at 18:00 hrs on 24th March and reach Tiruvannamalai at 00:05 hrs on next day. The train will arrive at Vellore Cantonment at 21:45/21:50, Kannamangalam at 22:17/22:18 during its journey.

Train No: 06034 Tiruvannamalai - Vellore Cant. – Chennai Beach MEMU special train will leave Tiruvannamalai at 03:45 hrs on 25th March and reach Chennai Beach at 09:05 hrs on the same day, the statement added.