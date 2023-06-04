Begin typing your search...

Spl train carrying stranded passengers arrives at Chennai

The arrangement was made to bring back the stranded passengers following the horrific triple train crash at Odisha's Balasore on Friday evening.

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|4 Jun 2023 12:14 AM GMT
CHENNAI: The special train C P13671 EX-BBS-MAS carrying 250 passengers from Bhadrak has reached Chennai at around 5 am on Sunday.

The train left Bhadrak at 8:40 and was initially about to reach Chennai at 9 am today, but Southern Railways gave an update that the train would reach the city earlier at 3 am.

Meanwhile, medical camps to address emergencies have been set up at the Chennai Central railway station.

