Spl train carrying stranded passengers arrives at Chennai

CHENNAI: The special train C P13671 EX-BBS-MAS carrying 250 passengers from Bhadrak has reached Chennai at around 5 am on Sunday.

The arrangement was made to bring back the stranded passengers following the horrific triple train crash at Odisha's Balasore on Friday evening.

The train left Bhadrak at 8:40 and was initially about to reach Chennai at 9 am today, but Southern Railways gave an update that the train would reach the city earlier at 3 am.

Meanwhile, medical camps to address emergencies have been set up at the Chennai Central railway station.