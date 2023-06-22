Spl committee to monitor work on bringing out-of-school-children back to Class

CHENNAI: The School Education Department has formed a three-level committee that will monitor the work undertaken to bring Out-of-School-Children (OoSC) back to Class. The department has been actively tracing students, who have dropped out of school.

Hence, a three-level committee formed in school, education block, and district levels will work with the district collector in finding out the reason for students dropping out, and subsequently find methods to bring them back to school.

The schools have been told to speak to students, who have been absent for three days a week, and in case a student is irregular for four weeks, the school head must upload the necessary details on the school app.

Meanwhile, the committees formed will also focus on enrolling the children of homeless people, and those working in unorganised sectors like street vendors and migrant labourers are enrolled in schools.