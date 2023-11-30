Spl classes for SC/ST students to continue

CHENNAI: Special coaching for SC, ST and MBC students studying in government colleges, who are supposed to write exams in English, Maths and Science subjects, will be continued this year too.

A senior official from the Higher Education Department pointed out that students from these communities in State-run colleges, especially in rural areas, find it difficult to pass the examination in English, maths and science.

“To make them fully conversant in these subjects, special coaching is being given in the form of remedial classes after class hours and also on weekends,” he added.

Pointing out that special coaching will also continue this year, the official said, “It makes students confident of their capacity to compete with their peers and score higher marks in exams.”

It also helps that the stipend scheme for Tamil medium students will also be continued this year. “The State government has introduced a scheme of granting stipends to encourage students enrolled in Tamil medium. Financial assistance of Rs 400/year has been enhanced to Rs 900,” he stated. “The government has allocated Rs 4.24 crore in 2023-2024 for this scheme.”