Spl buses to T’malai on April 22, 23

CHENNAI: The State Express Transport Corporation has announced that the State Transport Undertakings would operate special buses from Chennai and other parts of the state to Tiruvannamalai on April 22 and 23 in view of the Chitra Pournami.

As many devotees are expected to visit the temple town on April 23 for the Chitra Pournami, the transport corporations will operate 527 special buses from Kilambakkam terminus on April 22 and 626 buses on April 23. From the Madhavaram terminus, the corporations would operate 30 buses on both days. From other parts of the state, 910 buses will be operated to Tiruvannamalai on April 22 and 23.

SETC would operate 40-seat-cum-sleeper AC buses from Kilambakkam terminus to Tiruvannamalai on April 22 and 23.

SETC MD has urged the passengers to make use of the online reservation to book their seats in advance while travelling to the temple town.

To avoid congestion in the temple town due to the huge influx of devotees, nine temporary bus stations will be set up on April 22 and 23. For reaching Girivalam from the bus stations, 25 mini buses would be operated without any ticket charges.