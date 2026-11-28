Modi also said the spirit of "Shreshtha Bharat" (Great India) has grown stronger due to the Kashi Tamil Sangamam. "I am very glad that Kashi Tamil Sangamam 5.0 has commenced today! A warm welcome to all those coming from Tamil Nadu and other parts to the eternal city of Kashi," he said in a post on X.

The prime minister said the theme of this year's Sangamam, "Tirukkural Payilvom", is particularly special. He said the wisdom of the great Tiruvalluvar offers invaluable guidance on numerous aspects of human life.