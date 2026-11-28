NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that the Kashi Tamil Sangamam has grown into a vibrant platform for cultural and intellectual exchanges and its theme this year, "Tirukkural Payilvom (Let us learn the Tirukkural)", is particularly special.
Modi also said the spirit of "Shreshtha Bharat" (Great India) has grown stronger due to the Kashi Tamil Sangamam. "I am very glad that Kashi Tamil Sangamam 5.0 has commenced today! A warm welcome to all those coming from Tamil Nadu and other parts to the eternal city of Kashi," he said in a post on X.
The prime minister said the theme of this year's Sangamam, "Tirukkural Payilvom", is particularly special. He said the wisdom of the great Tiruvalluvar offers invaluable guidance on numerous aspects of human life.
Modi said it is wonderful that the translation of Tirukkural has been released in 50 languages, including 10 foreign languages. "May such efforts ensure that the great Tiruvalluvar's thoughts become even more popular among the youth," he said.
The prime minister said that over the years, the Kashi Tamil Sangamam has grown into a vibrant platform for cultural and intellectual exchanges and, at the same time, the spirit of "Great India" has also grown stronger due to this.
The Kashi Tamil Sangamam celebrates the longstanding cultural, linguistic and civilisational ties between Tamil Nadu and Kashi (Varanasi), reflecting the spirit of "Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat" (One India, Best India).
The fifth edition of the event is scheduled from November 28 to December 12.