Spirit kills: Alcohol linked to Puducherry road fatalities

A recent hospital-based study conducted at the Indira Gandhi Medical College and Research Institute has put numbers to a long-recognised risk: alcohol consumption is strongly associated with road accidents and fatalities.

The analysis of 329 accident victims found that 54% had consumed alcohol, while 35.5% suffered fatal injuries.

The study, carried out by Dr KS Arun Prakash and S Mohan between May and August 2018 in Puducherry, was published in the journal Scientific Reports in 2026, offering a peer-reviewed insight into alcohol-related road trauma in the region. The data show a clear pattern.