Spirit kills: Alcohol linked to Puducherry road fatalities

CHENNAI: Puducherry’s reputation for relatively inexpensive, good-quality liquor draws visitors not only from Chennai but also from Cuddalore, Villupuram and beyond, including foreign tourists. If your next trip to Puducherry is centred on alcohol, you may want to think twice.
A recent hospital-based study conducted at the Indira Gandhi Medical College and Research Institute has put numbers to a long-recognised risk: alcohol consumption is strongly associated with road accidents and fatalities.
The analysis of 329 accident victims found that 54% had consumed alcohol, while 35.5% suffered fatal injuries.
The study, carried out by Dr KS Arun Prakash and S Mohan between May and August 2018 in Puducherry, was published in the journal Scientific Reports in 2026, offering a peer-reviewed insight into alcohol-related road trauma in the region. The data show a clear pattern.
Among drivers who tested positive for alcohol, nearly one in three sustained fatal injuries, compared with fewer than one in ten among those who had not consumed alcohol. “There is a statistically significant association between alcohol consumption and accident outcomes,” researchers noted. “Findings apply to both drivers and non-drivers.”
Young men dominate the risk profile. Nearly 75% of those injured were male, and most fell in the 15-45 age group. Urban areas accounted for over 70% of the crashes, reflecting higher traffic density and access to alcohol.
Authors say the findings should serve as a warning. “Alcohol impairs judgement, slows reaction time and reduces coordination, all critical for safe driving,” the study observed. “It recommends stricter enforcement of drunk-driving laws, better road lighting, and consistent use of seat belts and protective gear.”
While the authors caution that the study establishes association, not causation, due to limitations such as the absence of detailed blood alcohol levels, the trend is unmistakable.