The demand comes after Guidance Tamil Nadu issued a clarification on Friday, denying reports of mass resignations in July 2026, but it did not clarify whether a mole was in the department or whether data was leaked to Andhra Pradesh.

Wondering what is happening, the PMK leader pointed out that the reportedly dismissed employees have offered a different version of events. "They have claimed that the working environment in Tamil Nadu became unfavourable after the change of government and that they resigned within a month of the new government assuming office. They also said they lodged a complaint with the Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary about the deteriorating work environment at Guidance TN. The people of Tamil Nadu have every right to know which of these accounts is true," Anbumani asked.