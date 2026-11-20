CHENNAI: PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss on Friday demanded an explanation from the State government over the exit of 15 Guidance Tamil Nadu employees amid allegations that confidential information on prospective investors was shared with Andhra Pradesh, even as reports emerged that the speculation was false.
The demand comes after Guidance Tamil Nadu issued a clarification on Friday, denying reports of mass resignations in July 2026, but it did not clarify whether a mole was in the department or whether data was leaked to Andhra Pradesh.
Wondering what is happening, the PMK leader pointed out that the reportedly dismissed employees have offered a different version of events. "They have claimed that the working environment in Tamil Nadu became unfavourable after the change of government and that they resigned within a month of the new government assuming office. They also said they lodged a complaint with the Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary about the deteriorating work environment at Guidance TN. The people of Tamil Nadu have every right to know which of these accounts is true," Anbumani asked.
The government could not remain silent over such serious issues, he said. He pointed out that three South Korean companies had moved proposed investments worth Rs 1,614 crore to Andhra Pradesh. He also cited reports that Royal Enfield and Haier Electronics, which already operate in Tamil Nadu, were exploring investments in the neighbouring state.
"If confidential information relating to prospective investments was leaked, it amounts to a betrayal of Tamil Nadu's interests. Legal action should have been initiated against those responsible," he said.
Saying industrial investments are crucial for economic growth and job creation, he demanded that the government explain the developments and detail the steps taken to safeguard Tamil Nadu's investment prospects.