Spike in oral diseases in TN despite public health gains: Study

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu’s relatively strong public health system has not shielded it from a widespread burden of oral diseases, with a new review pointing to high prevalence, uneven access and persistent cost barriers that continue to limit care.
Published in the March 2026 issue of the International Journal of Community Medicine and Public Health, the study brings together evidence from 2014 to 2025 to assess both disease patterns and the performance of the National Oral Health Programme (NOHP). The authors — Chandru Sivamani, Kavipriya Outtamane, Sona Priyanka Auroprem, Swetha Durai and Kavya S, note that oral health remains one of the most neglected components of public health despite its scale. The numbers are stark.
Tooth decay affects anywhere between 19.6% and 94% of the population, while gum diseases are equally widespread, gingivitis at 46.6% and periodontitis at 51% among those aged above 15 years. Among older adults, partial tooth loss is estimated at 61.9%, with complete tooth loss at 7.2%. India also recorded 1.43 lakh new oral cancer cases in 2022.
TN features in several of the datasets cited in the review, including studies on tooth loss and out-of-pocket expenditure, suggesting that the State broadly reflects national trends despite stronger health indicators. “Despite progress in infrastructure, oral health remains neglected, with significant variation in disease burden and service access,” the authors observe.
Access continues to be uneven. While urban centres have a higher concentration of dental professionals, rural areas remain underserved, with dentist-population ratios ranging from 1:50,000 to 1:2.5 lakh. India has around 3.7 lakh registered dentists, but their distribution remains skewed.
Cost is another limiting factor. The review points out that a substantial proportion of people delay or avoid treatment due to out-of-pocket expenditure, with private care costs significantly higher than in public facilities.
Since its launch in 2014, the NOHP has expanded dental services through primary health centres, mobile units and linkages with tobacco cessation and non-communicable disease programmes. Even so, gaps remain in coverage, workforce deployment and financing.
The study also flags the absence of updated national data, noting that India's last comprehensive oral health survey was conducted in 2002-03, leaving current estimates dependent on fragmented sources.
A March 2026 study flags a high burden of oral diseases in India, reflected in TN despite its stronger health system
Tooth decay (19.6%–94%) and gum disease (50%) are widespread; 1.43 lakh oral cancer cases reported in 2022
Access and cost remain key barriers, with rural shortages of dentists and many delaying treatment due to out-of-pocket expenses
Despite the National Oral Health Programme, gaps persist in prevention, workforce distribution and data, with no national survey since 2002-03