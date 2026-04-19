Spike in oral diseases in TN despite public health gains: Study

Published in the March 2026 issue of the International Journal of Community Medicine and Public Health, the study brings together evidence from 2014 to 2025 to assess both disease patterns and the performance of the National Oral Health Programme (NOHP). The authors — Chandru Sivamani, Kavipriya Outtamane, Sona Priyanka Auroprem, Swetha Durai and Kavya S, note that oral health remains one of the most neglected components of public health despite its scale. The numbers are stark.

Tooth decay affects anywhere between 19.6% and 94% of the population, while gum diseases are equally widespread, gingivitis at 46.6% and periodontitis at 51% among those aged above 15 years. Among older adults, partial tooth loss is estimated at 61.9%, with complete tooth loss at 7.2%. India also recorded 1.43 lakh new oral cancer cases in 2022.