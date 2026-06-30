SpiceJet suspends all flight services from Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: SpiceJet airlines has permanently suspended all its domestic and international flight services from Tamil Nadu, according to a Maalaimalar report.
The airline has been facing severe financial challenges over the past few years, resulting in reduction in number of aircraft in its fleet.
As flight operations declined, SpiceJet gradually discontinued routes that were less profitable and those with higher operating costs. Consequently, services from Madurai and Coimbatore to domestic destinations were reduced before being stopped altogether.
Most recently, SpiceJet discontinued its daily Chennai-Shivamogga flight service in Karnataka, marking the end of its operations from Tamil Nadu.