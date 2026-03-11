SpiceJet resumes Madurai–Dubai flight service

CHENNAI: Flight services between Madurai and Dubai have resumed after being suspended for eight days amid the escalating West Asia war.
The United States and Israel launched attacks on Iran on February 28. In retaliation, Iran carried out strikes on American and Israeli military bases located in several Gulf countries.
Following the rising conflict in the region, flight operations between Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Madurai Airport were temporarily suspended from March 2 as a precautionary measure.
Airline major SpiceJet has now announced the resumption of services. The airline has restarted its Madurai–Dubai flight service from today.
In addition to Madurai, the airline is currently operating flights to Dubai from several Indian cities including Pune, Jaipur, Kozhikode, Ahmedabad, Delhi and Mumbai.