    All the three persons died on the spot.

    1 Dec 2024 6:29 PM IST
    Speeding omni van mows down Namakkal couple, woman out on morning walk
    Representative Image

    COIMBATORE: A couple and another woman were mowed down by an omni van, while they were on their routine morning walk near Mohanur in Namakkal.

    Police said Malaiappan, 70, his wife Nirmala, 55 and their neighbour Chellammal, 65, from Rasipalayam were walking near Kattoor petrol bunk on Mohanur-Namakkal Road, when a rashly driven omni van knocked them down in the early morning.

    All the three persons died on the spot, while van driver P Manikandan, 30 suffered injuries and has been admitted in a private hospital in Namakkal Town. The bodies of the deceased were sent for a post mortem at Namakkal Government Medical College and Hospital.

    A case has been registered and further inquiries are on.

    DTNEXT Bureau

