Speeding car rams parked bike, kills five-year-old girl in Tiruvallur

According to the police, the two-wheeler belonged to Gunasekaran (26), a manager at a private bank and a resident of Sellaganapathy Nagar near Tirunindravur. The deceased, Thaniga, is the daughter of Gunasekaran's colleague, Ramya.

On Friday, Gunasekaran along with Ramya were travelling to Tiruvallur to attend a family event of their colleague when the accident happened.