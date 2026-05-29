Speeding car rams parked bike, kills five-year-old girl in Tiruvallur

CHENNAI: A five-year-old child died and a man suffered injuries after a speeding car rammed onto a bike parked by the roadside near Tirunindravur in Tiruvallur district on Friday.
According to the police, the two-wheeler belonged to Gunasekaran (26), a manager at a private bank and a resident of Sellaganapathy Nagar near Tirunindravur. The deceased, Thaniga, is the daughter of Gunasekaran's colleague, Ramya.
On Friday, Gunasekaran along with Ramya were travelling to Tiruvallur to attend a family event of their colleague when the accident happened.
Ramya had reportedly asked Gunasekaran to stop the bike as her daughter asked for water. After Ramya got off the bike, Gunasekaran and the child were seated on the bike when a speeding car rammed onto the bike. In the impact, Gunasekaran and Thaniga were thrown on to the ground.
Seeing this, the passersby immediately rushed to their rescue and moved the injured to a nearby hospital, where the child was declared as brought dead.
The Avadi Traffic Investigation Wing (TIW) have registered a case and are investigating.