Speeding car mows down three women fetching water from public tap in Thoothukudi

CHENNAI: Three women who were fetching water from a public tap on the road margin were mowed down by a speeding car in Thoothukudi on Sunday. Another woman who was injured in the mishap was rushed to a hospital where she is battling for life.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, the women were collecting water from the public tap in Mukkani area when a car driven from Manikandan, son of Dharmarajan from Perungulam in Thoothukudi, mowed down Santhi, Amaravathi, and Parvathi.

The victims died on the spot, while another woman, Shanmugathai, was seriously injured and admitted to the hospital.

The report said Manikandan and friends were coming from Bengaluru to Nalumavadi, and added that the car was speeding when it hit the women. The police arrested Manikandan.

The horrific accident enraged the relatives of the deceased and the public, who staged a road blockade in protest.

Condoling the death of the women in the accident, Chief Minister MK Stalin announced a solatium of Rs 3 lakh to the families of the three deceased women and Rs 1 lakh to the woman who was injured. Stalin also directed authorities of Thoothukudi Government Medical College Hospital to ensure that she is provided all necessary treatment.