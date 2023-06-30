Speed up works at Ooty, Coonoor stations: S Rly GM

COIMBATORE: The Ooty and Coonoor railways stations in the Nilgiris are getting a facelift under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme.



Southern Railway General Manager RN Singh, who inspected both the stations on Thursday, urged authorities to speed up the ongoing development works.



“Under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, Coonor is modernised at a cost of Rs seven crores and Ooty at Rs eight crore. It has been insisted to speed up and complete the works within six months,” he said. Railway authorities said separate entrance and exit ways are to be developed in Ooty and Coonoor railway stations. “CCTV’s are to be installed inside and outside the railway station. Also, the waiting room for passengers will be modernised and television sets are to be fixed,” said officials.



As the Nilgiri Mountain Railway (NMR) has been accorded World Heritage Status by UNESCO, the renovation and modernization works have been taken up in railway stations with due attention.



As many as 15 stations including Coimbatore, Tirupur, Erode, Salem and the Nilgiris are developed in Salem railway division with funds allocated by the union government.

A total of 1,275 railway stations have been identified under the scheme across the country for development of amenities like drinking water, toilets, waiting halls, and other necessities.

