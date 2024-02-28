Speculations abuzz on BJP, AIADMK MLAs shifting loyalties

COIMBATORE: The BJP and AIADMK were engaged in a war of words over MLAs and party functionaries switching sides for the ensuing Lok Sabha polls.

Kicking up the issue, BJP state president K Annamalai told reporters in Tirupur that several prominent persons like MLAs and ex-MLA may join the BJP. “There is some difficulty in bringing them into the party as functionaries in our party have to be first convinced on their entry,” he said.

Countering Annamalai, AIADMK MLA ‘Amman’ K Arjunan said two BJP MLAs are set to join AIADMK soon. He also refuted charges of him joining the BJP. “Why should I leave AIADMK, where I remain a king? I visited a friend’s house near a posh hotel on Avinashi Road, where a BJP function was going on. It triggered rumours,” he said.

Further, he said not even a cadre from AIADMK will join the BJP.

“I will quit politics if BJP wins Coimbatore. Only because of AIADMK, the BJP won in previous polls. Coimbatore is a fort of AIADMK and BJP can never win alone,” he said.

When reporters asked on two BJP MLAs joining AIADMK, the party’s general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, quipped that he will be happy, if that happens. “I will inform you if anyone joins,” he said.

Meanwhile, Ooty Congress MLA R Ganesh, who is also president of Nilgiris District Congress Committee refuted rumours being spread on social media that he is set to join the BJP.