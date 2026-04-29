Special ward for heat stroke established in Tiruchy GH

According to the Dean, Dr S Kumaravel, the elderly, children, infants and newborns are especially vulnerable to the health impacts of extreme heat. Heatwaves can also lead to livelihood losses and heighten the risk of fire accidents. The people who feel dehydrated and dizzy need to be attended to soon.

“We have established as many as 14 beds, including two in the red zone, four in the Intensive Medical Care Unit (IMCU), with all support facilities like electrolytes to treat dehydration were kept ready along with ventilators and drugs,” Dr Kumaravel said.

Doctors and nurses would be present round the clock at the ward to treat the patients. People with symptoms like dizziness, higher body temperature, and vomiting should get treatment immediately, and on-time medication would prevent life risks, he said.