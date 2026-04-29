Special ward for heat stroke established in Tiruchy GH

CHENNAI: After the Indian Meteorological Department had warned about the heat wave in the central region as the temperature level went up to 105 degrees Fahrenheit on Tuesday and maintained 102 degrees on Wednesday, a special ward to treat heat stroke was established at KAPV Medical College Hospital, Tiruchy, on Wednesday.
According to the Dean, Dr S Kumaravel, the elderly, children, infants and newborns are especially vulnerable to the health impacts of extreme heat. Heatwaves can also lead to livelihood losses and heighten the risk of fire accidents. The people who feel dehydrated and dizzy need to be attended to soon.
“We have established as many as 14 beds, including two in the red zone, four in the Intensive Medical Care Unit (IMCU), with all support facilities like electrolytes to treat dehydration were kept ready along with ventilators and drugs,” Dr Kumaravel said.
Doctors and nurses would be present round the clock at the ward to treat the patients. People with symptoms like dizziness, higher body temperature, and vomiting should get treatment immediately, and on-time medication would prevent life risks, he said.
He also said that the ORS mixer is maintained in the refrigerator, and the ward is air-conditioned, and the patients with heat stroke would be immediately attended to as soon as they arrive at the GH. They would be discharged only after the patients feel comfortable.
Meanwhile, the dean advised the people to ensure the stock of ORS in every household and appealed to the people to avoid exposure to the sun between 11 am and 3 pm. He cautioned pregnant women, elderly persons and children to keep themselves indoors till the evening as they are more vulnerable to heat stroke, he said.
He also advised the people to consume water-rich fruits and regular consumption of cucumber salads and butter milk during this peak summer, and asked the people to avoid using hot masala items and wear cotton dresses.
“When the person is affected with heat stroke and faints, he should not be offered water but the body temperature should be reduced by wiping with wet cloths across the body. They should be given first aid and rushed to the hospital”, appealed Dr Kumaravel.