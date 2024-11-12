Special unreserved train to ply between Bengaluru and Patna via Perambur on November 13

CHENNAI: East Central Railway has notified the operation of an unreserved superfast special train between SMVT Bengaluru and Patna via Perambur in Chennai to clear the extra rush of passengers.

Train No 03308 SMVT Bengaluru – Patna Unreserved Superfast Express special will leave SMVT Bengaluru at 8:50 am on November 13, 2024 (Wednesday) and reach Patna at 9:00 am, the third day (1 service). The train would consist of 15 second class coaches and a luggage-cum-brake van.

According to a release issued by Southern Railway (SR), the train leaving SMVT Bengaluru at 8:50 am on Wednesday will reach Jolarpettai, Katpadi, and Perambur at 11:05 am, 12:20 pm and 2 pm, respectively.