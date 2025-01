Special unreserved MEMU train to run between Chennai Egmore Madurai on Jan 18 and 19

CHENNAI: Southern Railway has announced the following special unreserved MEMU express special train service between Chennai Egmore and Madurai.

Train No 06061 Chennai Egmore to Madurai Unreserved MEMU Express Special will leave Chennai Egmore at 10.45 am on January 18, 2025 (Saturday), and reach Madurai at 7.15 pm the same day (1 Service).

In the return direction, Train No 06062 Madurai to Chennai Egmore Unreserved MEMU Express Special will leave Madurai at 4 pm on January 19 (Sunday) and reach Chennai Egmore at 12.45 am, the next day (1 Service).

The train route and arrival/departure timings at each stop