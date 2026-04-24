Special unreserved MEMU to operate between Chennai, Tirunelveli

The unreserved MEMU will run via Tambaram, Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Tiruchy, Madurai and Kovilpatti, among other stations.

Meanwhile, train services on the Chennai–Arakkonam section will be affected due to a non-interlocking works being carried at Arakkonam yard. This will affect the Asokapuram–Dr MGR Chennai Central Express departing at 4.45 am, which will be delayed by around 25 minutes from April 26 to May 16.

The Dhanbad–Alappuzha Express that leaves Dhanbad at 11.35 am, will be delayed by around 90 minutes at Tiruvallur during the same period.