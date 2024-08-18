Special trains to Velankanni via Tiruchy from Thiruvananthapuram

CHENNAI: Special trains would be operated from Thiruvananthapuram Central to Velankanni in order to clear a heavy rush of passengers during the Velankanni church festival, according to a Southern Railway statement.

Train No 06115 Thiruvananthapuram Central-Velankanni Festival Special will depart at 3.25 pm on August 21, 28 and September 4 and reach Velankanni at 3.55 am, the next day.

The train will pass through Nagercoil Town, Madurai and Tiruchchirappalli. In the return direction, Train No 06116 Velankanni–Thiruvananthapuram special will leave Velankanni at 7.10 pm on August 22, 29 and September 5 and reach the destination at 6.55 am.