Special trains to Velankanni via Tiruchy from Thiruvananthapuram

    Train No 06115 Thiruvananthapuram Central-Velankanni Festival Special will depart at 3.25 pm on August 21, 28 and September 4 and reach Velankanni at 3.55 am, the next day.

    ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|18 Aug 2024 5:51 PM GMT
    CHENNAI: Special trains would be operated from Thiruvananthapuram Central to Velankanni in order to clear a heavy rush of passengers during the Velankanni church festival, according to a Southern Railway statement.

    The train will pass through Nagercoil Town, Madurai and Tiruchchirappalli. In the return direction, Train No 06116 Velankanni–Thiruvananthapuram special will leave Velankanni at 7.10 pm on August 22, 29 and September 5 and reach the destination at 6.55 am.

