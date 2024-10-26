Special trains to operated from Chennai to clear extra rush of passengers during Deepavali; check details

CHENNAI: Several special trains would be operated in Chennai to clear extra rush of passengers during Deepavali, said a Southern Railway statement.

Train no 06074 Tirunelveli – Dr MGR Chennai Central AC express festival special will leave Tirunelveli at 4.00 pm on October 27 (Sunday) and reach Dr MGR Chennai Central at 10.00 am, the next day (one service).

In return direction train no 06073 Dr MGR Chennai Central – Tirunelveli AC express festival special will leave Dr MGR Chennai Central at 3.00 pm on October 28(Monday) and reach Tirunelveli at 07.15 am, the next day (one service).

The train will have stoppages at Tenkasi, Dindigul, Coimbatore, Katpadi and Perambur on both sides. Coach composition will be of 12 AC three tier economy coaches and two luggage cum brake vans.

Train no 06076 Madurai – Tambaram Express festival special will leave Madurai at 08.15 am on October 29, 30 & November 2 (Tuesday, Wednesday & Saturday) and reach Tambaram at 3.25 pm, the same day (three services).

In return direction train no 06075 Tambaram – Madurai Superfast express festival special will leave Tambaram at 5.10 pm on October 29, 30 & November 2 and reach Madurai at 1.20 am, the next day (three services).

The train will have stoppages at Dindigul, Villupuram and Chengalpattu on both sides. Coach composition will be of two sitting chair cars, 11 general second class coaches, one second class coach (disabled friendly) & one luggage cum brake van.

Train no 06079 Dr MGR Chennai Central – Kanniyakumari superfast festival special will leave Dr MGR Chennai Central at 11.25 pm on October 27(Sunday) and reach Kanniyakumari at 12.45 pm, the next day (one service).

In return train no 06080 Kanniyakumari – Chennai Egmore Superfast festival special will leave Kanniyakumari at 2.45 pm on October 28 (Monday) and reach Chennai Egmore at 03.45 am, the next day (one service).

The train will have stoppages at Egmore, Tambaram, Chengalpattu, Karaikudi and Tirunelveli.

Coach composition will be of three AC three tier coaches, eight AC three tier economy coaches, two sleeper class coaches, one second class coaches (disabled friendly) & one luggage cum brake van.

Train no 06094 Erode - Dr MGR Chennai Central Superfast unreserved special will leave Erode at 04.55 am on October 30, 31 and November 3 (Wednesday, Thursday & Sunday) and reach Dr MGR Chennai Central at 11.55 am, the same day (3 services).

In return direction train no 06093 Dr MGR Chennai Central – Erode superfast unreserved special will leave Dr MGR Chennai Central at 2.45 pm on October 30, 31 and November 3 (Wednesday, Thursday & Sunday) and reach Erode at 9.15 pm, the same day (three services).

The train will have stoppages at Salem, Katpadi, Tiruvallur and Perambur on both sides. Coach Composition will be of 12 chair cars, two second class coaches (disabled friendly).

Advance reservation for the special trains will open shortly, added the statement.