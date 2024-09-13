Special trains to operate between Tambaram and Ramanathapuram, check details here 

CHENNAI: Southern Railway announced that special trains from Tambaram to Ramanathapuram will operate thrice a week to manage overcrowding of passengers.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, the special trains from Tambaram will leave at 5:00 pm on September 19, 21, 23, 26, 28, and 30 and will reach Ramanathapuram station at 5.55 am, the following day.

In the return direction, trains from Ramanathapuram will leave at 10:55 am on September 20, 22, 24, 29, and October 1 and reach Tambaram at 11:10 pm on the same day.