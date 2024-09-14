Begin typing your search...
Special trains to operate between Ooty and Coonoor for Onam festival; check details
Along with this, three round-trip joy rides will be operated between Ooty and Ketti.
CHENNAI: The Railway administration will be operating special trains between Ooty and Coonoor on September 14 and 15 to accommodate passengers for Onam festival.
According to a Daily Thanthi report, one special train will be running from Coonoor to Ooty and another from Ooty to Coonoor to accommodate tourists during the holidays.
It is also noted that special trains from Coonoor to Ooty were operated even during the Vinayaga Chaturthi festival.
