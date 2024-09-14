Special trains to operate between Ooty and Coonoor for Onam festival; check details

CHENNAI: The Railway administration will be operating special trains between Ooty and Coonoor on September 14 and 15 to accommodate passengers for Onam festival.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, one special train will be running from Coonoor to Ooty and another from Ooty to Coonoor to accommodate tourists during the holidays.

Along with this, three round-trip joy rides will be operated between Ooty and Ketti.

It is also noted that special trains from Coonoor to Ooty were operated even during the Vinayaga Chaturthi festival.