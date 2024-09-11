Special trains to clear extra rush of passengers during festivals announced; check details

CHENNAI: Special trains would be operated to clear extra rush of passengers during Onam, Puja, Diwali and Chhath said a statement from Southern Railway.

Train No 07333 Hubballi (Karnataka)– Kochuveli Express special will leave Hubballi at 06.55 am on 13 September (Friday) and reach Kochuveli at 06.45 am , the next day (1 Service).

In return direction Train No 07334 Kochuveli – Hubballi Express special will leave Kochuveli at 12.50 pm on 14 September (Saturday) and reach Hubballi at 12.50 pm, the next day (1 Service).

Coach composition will be of 2 AC Two tier coaches, four AC three tier coaches, 10 sleeper class coaches, 2 general second class coaches and 2 second class coaches (Disabled friendly).

The trains will have stoppages at Salem, Erode and Coimbatore in both directions.

Train No 07119 Secunderabad – Kollam festival special will leave Secunderabad at 5.30 pm on 13 September (Friday) and reach Kollam at 11.20 pm, the next day (1 Service).

In return direction Train No 07120 Kollam – Secunderabad festival special will leave Kollam at 02.30 am on 15 September(Sunday) and reach Secunderabad at 10.30 am, the next day (1 Service).

Coach Composition will be of 2 AC two tier coaches, 5- AC three tier coaches, 10 sleeper class coaches, 2 general second class coaches & 2 luggage cum brake vans.

Both trains will have stoppages at Katpadi, Jolarpettai and Coimbatore.

Train No 07044 Kacheguda – Kollam festival special will leave Kacheguda at 4.00 pm on 14 September (Saturday) and reach Kollam at 11.20 pm, the next day (1 Service).

In return direction Train No 07045 Kollam - Kacheguda festival special will leave Kollam at 02.30 am on 16 September(Monday) and reach Kacheguda at 10.30 am, the next day (1 Service).

Coach Composition will be of 2 AC two tier coaches, 6 AC three tier coaches, 7 sleeper class coaches, 3 general second class coaches, 1 second class coach (Disabled friendly) & 2 luggage cum brake vans.

Both trains will have stoppages at Katpadi, Jolarpettai and Coimbatore.

Advance reservation for all the above special trains are open.

Train No 06071 Kochuveli – Nizamuddin festival special will leave Kochuveli at 2.15 pm on 20, 27 September, 4, 11, 18, 25 October, 1,8,15, 22, 29 November, (Fridays) and reach Hazrat Nizamuddin at 8.40 pm, the third day (11 Services).

In return direction Train No 06072 Nizamuddin – Kochuveli festival special will leave Hazrat Nizamuddin at 04.10 am on 23,30 September, 7,14, 21, 28 October, 4,11,18, 25 November & 2 December (Mondays) and reach Kochuveli at 2.15 pm, the third day (11 Services).

Coach composition will be of 14 AC three tier economy coaches, 1 second class coach (Disabled friendly) & 1 luggage cum brake van.

The trains will have stoppages in Erode, Jolarpettai and Katpadi in both directions.

Train No 06077 Dr MGR Chennai Central – Santragachi festival special will leave Dr MGR Chennai Central at 11.45 pm on 21, 28 September, 5,12,19, 26 October, 2, 9,16, 23, 30 November (Saturdays) and reach Santragachi at 07.15 am, the third day (11 Services).

In return direction Train No 06078 Santragachi – Dr MGR Chennai Central festival special will leave Santragachi at 10.00 am on 23, 30 September,7,14, 21, 28 October, 4,11,18, 25 November, 2 December and reach Dr MGR Chennai Central at 3.30 pm, the next day (11 Services).

Coach composition will be of 2 AC three tier coaches, 7 sleeper class coaches, 7 general second class coaches, 2 second class coaches (Disabled friendly).

Advance reservation for the trains will be open on Thursday at 8.00 am, said a Southern Railway statement.