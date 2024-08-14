Special trains to be operated to clear weekend rush; check details here

CHENNAI: Special express trains would be operated to clear extra rush of passengers during the weekend and Velankanni festival, said a Southern Railway statement.

Train No 06114 Madurai - Muzaffarpur one-way special will leave Madurai at 7.05 pm on Sunday and reach Muzaffarpur at 02.45 am, the fourth day (1 Service).

Coach Composition will be of eight sleeper class coaches, eight general second class coaches and two luggage cum brake vans. The train will pass through Dindigul, Coimbatore, Salem, Katpadi and Perambur. Advance reservation for the train will open shortly.

Train No 07125 Secunderabad – Velankanni Special will leave Secunderabad at 08.25 am on 27 August (Tuesday)& 4th September (Wednesday) and reach Velankanni at 09.30 am, the next day (2 Services).

Train No 07126 Velankanni – Secunderabad Special will leave Velankanni at 10.45 pm on 28 August (Wednesday) & 5 September (Thursday) and reach Secunderabad at 03.00 am, the third day (2 services).

Coach composition will be of one AC two tier coach, two AC three tier coaches, 13- sleeper class coaches, six general second class coaches and two luggage cum brake vans.

Train No 07127 Secunderabad – Velankanni Special will leave Secunderabad at 08.25 am on 29 August (Thursday) & 7 September (Saturday) and reach Velankanni at 09.30 am, the next day (2 Services).

Train No 07128 Velankanni – Secunderabad Special will leave Velankanni at 10.45 pm on 30 August (Friday) & 8 September (Sunday) and reach Secunderabad at 03.00 am, the third day (2 services)

Coach composition will be of one AC first class coach, four AC three tier coaches, 15 sleeper class coaches, two general second class coaches and two luggage cum brake vans.

The trains in Velankanni – Secunderabad will pass through Mayiladuthurai, Villpuram and Katpadi. Advance reservation for the above special Trains will open at 08.00 am on Thursday.

Train No 06111 Kochuveli - Patna one way special will leave Kochuveli at 7.00 pm on Sunday and reach Patna at 05.45 am, the fourth day (1 Service) coach composition will be of nine sleeper class coaches, seven general second class coaches, two second class coaches (disabled friendly).

The train will pass through Coimbatore, Salem, Katpadi and Perambur.

Train No 06112 Tirunelveli - Patna one-way special will leave Tirunelveli at 21.45 hrs on 17th August, 2024 (Saturday) and reach Patna at 05.45 hrs, the third day (1 Service)

Coach composition: 1- AC two tier coach, 2- AC three tier coaches, 9- sleeper class coaches, 4- general second class coaches & 2- luggage cum brake vans, added the statement.